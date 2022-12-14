Sheriff’s Office IDs Waterford man fatally shot by deputy, provides details of incident

After deputies spent nearly an hour at the scene of a shots-fired report in Waterford, spent trying to get occupants out of a home safely and to make contact with the reported gunman, a deputy fatally shot the armed man, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon.

About 3:23 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bentley Street after a resident called to say his roommate had fired a gun inside the house.

The suspect, identified as Bradly Locklin, 27, came out the front door of the home at 4:16 a.m. and fired “at least one shot,” said a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“As Locklin began walking back toward the residence, a deputy fired a single shot, striking Locklin,” the release said. Deputies and then medical personnel staged nearby made lifesaving efforts, but Locklin died at the scene.

It is unknown how close Locklin was to deputies or which direction the gun was pointed when he fired the shot outside, Sgt. Erich Layton said. He also did not know where on the body Lockin was fatally struck.

The deputy who fired the shot not been identified. Per department policy, the deputy will be placed on administrative leave as the incident investigation continues, according to a press release on Facebook.

The housemate who called 911 reported not knowing why Locklin fired the gun. The caller and four other adults were in the home with Locklin. Four of the people, including the caller, locked themselves in a room together, according to radio traffic.

None of the other people were hurt, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies at the scene planned to get occupants out of the home and away from Locklin, “but not all felt safe leaving the rooms they were in,” according to the press release. Deputies tried to contact Locklin by phone and loudspeaker, but he didn’t respond.

Hours after the incident, The Bee called a phone number associated with a reported resident at the Bentley address, but the person who answered declined to talk.

Body camera footage will be released as the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Internal Affairs Unit continue their investigations, according to the press release.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the investigation to contact Detective J. Rodriguez at 209-525-7117, or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or www.stancrimetips.org.