Sheriff’s office: Inmate, 20, mistakenly released after paperwork error

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to call 911 if they see a man who was mistakenly released from custody.

Elijah Reed, 20, was released from the Sedgwick County detention facility around 11:30 a.m. Monday in error, a news release read.

Reed was in custody on “two writs to detain through the juvenile district court and a criminal possession of a firearm charge through the adult district court,” according to the release.

The adult case was dismissed by the district court, but a “paperwork error in the sheriff’s office was made concerning the sentencing status of the two juvenile cases and Reed was released from custody in error,” the release said.

Reed was last known to live in Wichita and “could be dangerous and possibly armed,” the release says.