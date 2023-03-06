Sheriff’s office investigates fatal shooting of Wichita man, 24

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Wichita man was shot and killed Saturday night.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Evan Harrison of Wichita, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 11:29 p.m. to check on a man lying in the street in the 4200 block of S. Clifton. The deputies found bystanders giving aid to Harrison, who had suffered a gunshot wound, the release read.

Harrison was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the release added.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who had contact with Harrison recently is encouraged to call investigators at 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.