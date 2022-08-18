Sheriff’s office investigating death of 8-month-old infant in Harrison Township

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old infant.

Deputies responded around 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of Embassy Place on report of an unresponsive infant, according to the sheriff’s office.

>> $10 million bond set for Butler Twp. shooting suspect in first Ohio court appearance

Upon arrival, deputies performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive male infant, the sheriff’s office said.

The infant was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the Special Investigation Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.