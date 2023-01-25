Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Sacramento County jail inmate found in his cell

Authorities were investigating the death of a Sacramento County jail inmate who was found Monday unresponsive in his cell and died hours later at a hospital, according to deputies.

The 52-year-old man who died had been in custody since Sept. 24 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release his name; the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will identify him after his family has been notified.

About 12:50 p.m. Monday, jail deputies were alerted by other inmates about the unresponsive man in his cell. Sheriff’s officials said the man was housed by himself in the cell at the Main Jail downtown.

Inside the cell, the deputies found the inmate was not breathing and had no pulse. Sheriff’s officials said deputies administered life-saving measures as jail medical staff and the Sacramento Fire Department responded.

Medics from the Fire Department arrived and continued life-saving efforts for more than 20 minutes until the inmate regained a pulse, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.

Sheriff’s officials said jail deputies had visual and verbal contact with the inmate about 10 minutes before “the medical emergency,” and there were no issues or concerns identified by the deputies during that interaction. Investigators have not identified any suspicious circumstances in the man’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office will complete an inmate death investigation in accordance with the agency’s procedures and state laws. The Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death and forward its findings.