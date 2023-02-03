Sheriff’s office investigating deaths of 2 inmates in Montgomery Co. Jail

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men in the Montgomery County Jail.

Steven Blackshear, 54, died on Jan. 29, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Blackshear was booked in the jail on Jan. 26 for misdemeanor theft.

The investigation into his cause of death is ongoing.

This is the second death to occur at the jail in a little over two weeks.

Aaron Dixon, 52, who was being held on drug charges, died on Jan 13.

Dixon reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. He was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.

He was returned to the jail after being treated and discharged. When correctional staff went to grab him for a follow-up with jail medical staff, they found him unresponsive.

“Correctional and jail medical staff immediately provided medical care including CPR and the use of Automated External Defibrillator until Dayton Fire arrived,” the spokesperson said.

Dixon was taken back a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are currently no indications of foul play, but detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations and Inspectional Services Units are investigating the incident.

Counseling resources have been offered to inmates and employees affected by the incident.



