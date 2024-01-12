Sheriff’s Office investigating a fatal shooting outside Tenino on Thursday

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday outside Tenino. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said it appears the shooting was in self defense.

Deputies and Tenino police officers were dispatched to the 17800 block of Old Highway 99 after a 911 caller advised that someone had been shot. Deputies found one person dead.

Detectives interviewed the shooter and witnesses, as well as gathered video surveillance, and reported that it appears the shooting happened in self defense. The news release said the person who was shot wasn’t known to the involved parties or witnesses.

The Thurston County Coroner could not be reached for information on the person who died.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and will submit its findings to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.