Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found in rural Georgia

A rural Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating after human remains were found after receiving a tip.

Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said once deputies responded to the area and started to search, they were able to locate human remains.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Soon after the discovery, the sheriff’s office reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation asking it to assist in the investigation.

The remains have been sent to the GBI crime lab.

TRENDING STORIES

At this time the sheriff’s office is assisted by the local FBI field office and the GBI. If anyone has any information related to this discovery, contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-6651, main office number (706) 672-4489 or the FBI tip line at 770-216-3000

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: