Sheriff’s office investigating incident in Fresno County. It could end up a homicide

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an incident in the city of San Joaquin, west of Fresno in a rural part of the county.

The incident, which happened Friday at 6th Street and Nevada Avenue on Friday afternoon, was reported as an injured person, but could possibly become a homicide investigation, according to sheriff spokesman Tony Botti. The incident happened in “a heavy gang area,” the sheriff’s office said. Multiple shootings have been reported there in the past.

The sherriff’s office responded to four shootings in the city within a span of 12 days last year, including one homicide, which authorities at the time said was gang related. A 17-year-old was later arrested on a murder charge.