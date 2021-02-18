Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death at Falkenburg Road Jail

Justine Griffin, Tampa Bay Times

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail, according to a news release.

Deputies discovered Vincentito Otero, 50, unresponsive on the floor of his single-person cell around 2:45 a.m. during a routine well-being check, the release said. Jail medical staff and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded but were unable to revive Otero. He was pronounced dead at the jail, deputies said.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Otero was arrested on Dec. 28 on charges of resisting an officer without violence, battery and possession of a controlled substance.

The death investigation is ongoing.

