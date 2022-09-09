Sheriff’s Office investigating after man suffers gunshot wound near Merced

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a firearm assault that occurred early Friday morning.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene near Dickenson Ferry Road and West Avenue, southeast of the Merced Yosemite Regional Airport, for a report of an assault with a firearm.

Upon arriving, deputies located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical care.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.