Sheriff’s office investigating who may have stolen thousands in cookie sale from GA Girl Scouts

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who may have stolen about $5,000 worth of cookie sales proceeds for some Georgia Girl Scout troops.

A representative from the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia told WFXG-TV that she took over managing the organization’s bank accounts and found discrepancies from last year.

She said some of those discrepancies included bank deposits that were never made.

The representative told WFXG that when she confronted the previous person who was in charge of books, some of the money was returned, but she is still finding discrepancies in the records.

The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia told the TV station said it believes there is still thousands of dollars that may have been stolen.

