Sheriff’s office investigating if pregnant Macon girl was left in locked interview room

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating if a pregnant girl was left overnight by mistake in a locked interview room, sources told The Telegraph Tuesday.

The incident happened last week at the sheriff’s office’s investigative headquarters in the old Sears building at Third Street and Riverside Drive in downtown Macon.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed to The Telegraph that an internal investigation into the matter was ongoing but declined to provide specifics.

“We are looking into the incident where a female juvenile was brought to investigations to be interviewed,” officials said in an email. “She was left in an interview room on March 24, 2022. We are investigating the details about what occurred.”

A source familiar with the matter said the girl eventually broke out of the room, emerging to find the office closed with everyone gone for the night. The source said the girl had been in the room for nearly 24 hours.

The Telegraph will update this story as more information becomes available.

Upstairs halls at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Annex in the former Sears building on Third Street as seen in this 2016 photograph during the building’s renovation.