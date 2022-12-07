Sheriff’s office investigating after remains of a fetus found in Central Kentucky

Remains of a human fetus were found in Scott County Tuesday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found buried in a shallow grave on a property in the 5000 block of Paris Pike in Georgetown, the sheriff’s office said. The fetus had been recently buried.

The remains were removed from the grave and sent to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was “sensitive” and ongoing and no additional details would be released at this time.

