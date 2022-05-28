Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing at home in rural Fresno County. One man died

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has taken over a homicide investigation in the rural town of Huron.

The death happened Saturday morning, with Huron police responding to a report that someone had been stabbed at a home on Palmer Avenue. The person later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives took over once the incident was determined to be a homicide.

No information has been released on the person killed nor on a possible suspect. No arrests have been made, the Sheriff’s Office said.