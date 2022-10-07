Sheriff’s office investigating threat written on Russell County Middle School wall

The Russell County Sheriff’s office is investigating another incident of terroristic threats written on Russell County Middle School bathroom walls, according to a press release.

One message was found on Sept. 28 and two more on Oct. 4. A suspect has been identified by the sheriff’s office, according to the release.

The threats follow two other similar incidents. Two students ages 12 to 13, were accused of making threats on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19.

“I think the students need to understand that this is not something to play with. This isn’t a game, and it’s not funny,” Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said during a Sept. 27 press conference.