Sheriff’s office looking for community to help identify woman in Clay County incident

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify a woman seen in several surveillance photos.

The subject is wanted for questioning in relation to an incident that took place at Planet Fitness Gym located at 1980 Wells Rd. The sheriff’s office said that the incident occurred at 2:52 p.m. on Aug. 13.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Detective Grubbs at 904-213-6709 or by email at wgrubbs@claysheriff.com. CCSO is asking to refer to case number 2023-021000 if you have any information to report.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

