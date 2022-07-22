Sheriff’s office looking for driver of allegedly intentional hit-and-run in Salida

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the driver of what they believe to be an intentional hit-and-run that caused serious injuries to a pedestrian in Salida on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Broadway Avenue, said Sgt. Erich Layton.

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found the injured pedestrian, a Stanislaus County man in his mid 30s, on a sidewalk.

Layton said a BB gun was found near the man. How it or whether it relates to the incident has not yet been determined, Layton said.

Based on the investigation thus far, deputies believe the driver intentionally hit the pedestrian, who remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Information about the driver or the type of vehicle involved remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Rodriguez at 209-525-7114.