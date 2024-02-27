Sheriff’s office looking for witnesses, video after man killed in Lynnwood condo

Detectives are investigating after a man was murdered inside a Lynnwood condominium Tuesday.

The building is in the 15400 block of 35th Avenue West.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said the incident was initially reported as a stabbing, but the cause of death is unclear.

The homicide is not believed to be random.

No suspect is in custody.

Detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with doorbell camera or surveillance footage to contact the sheriff’s office.