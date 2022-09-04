Sheriff’s Office makes manslaughter arrest in fatal east Durham shooting

A suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in east Durham was arrested Friday night, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the shooting of Ralph Anthony Longer, 52, who was found dead in the 1200 block of Junction Road on Aug. 29.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Ronnie Dale Parrish, 28, of Creedmoor. Parrish turned himself into authorities on Friday night and was jailed without bond, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The suspect was charged with manslaughter in the shooting. Authorities have not yet determined a motive.

The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of a medical examiner’s report to determine how Longer died.

Parrish is scheduled to make a first appearance in Durham County court on Tuesday.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly on this case since the incident happened earlier this week,” Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in the release. “We will turn over our findings to the Durham County DA’s Office for eventual prosecution.”

As of Aug. 13, there had been 149 people shot this year in the city of Durham, 25 of them fatally, the Police Department’s latest statistics show.

There have been more than 460 shootings — incidents in which a gun was fired — in Durham since the start of the year.