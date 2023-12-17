Sheriff’s Office, Operation Hope team up to spread holiday cheer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Operation Hope to spread a little bit of holiday cheer on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The annual Trunk of Hope event was held Sunday at the Tornillo Fire Substation on OT Smith Road.

Angel Gomez with Operation Hope said 1,400 toys were handed out to Tornillo residents and 200 people got fresh Christmas trees. Gomez thanked Sarah Farms, Bowie Bakery and Whataburger for their contributions to the event.

The Sheriff’s Office said Viejitos Car Club and Majesty Car Club hosted car shows where they collected toys for children.

Family Dollar Stores also provided toy collection boxes and helped to host successful toy drives, the Sheriff’s Office added.

