Sheriff’s office releases identity of man shot and killed at a Macon gas station

A 36-year-old Macon man was shot and killed at a gas station near Eisenhower Parkway on Tuesday night.

Jacovian Jatarious Tratencio Maxwell was killed just before 7 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at 100 South Heron Street near Eisenhower Parkway.

Maxwell was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing is the 53rd in Bibb County this year, a modern-day record. Of those, 43 are considered murders by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Six have been categorized as justifiable homicides, which often means someone was killed in self-defense; three as involuntary homicide and one is undetermined.

An inmate of Central State Prison was stabbed to death by another inmate in July, but because the prison is outside of the county sheriff’s jurisdiction, the BCSO does not include it in their list of murders. Because the killing happened within the county, the Telegraph included it in our list of 2021 murders, bringing the total to 43 murders.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.