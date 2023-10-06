Sheriff’s office said it made an arrest in May 2023 Regency neighborhood shooting death

Police have said an arrest has been made in the death of a woman dating back to May of this year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Wed., May 24 deputies responded to the area of 1200 Kendall Town Blvd. after a 911 call came in about a shooting.

As officers arrived at the scene, with support from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, an adult woman was found. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Over the last 5 months, the homicide unit worked through the investigation. Going over the evidence and information it gathered, Mariah Clayton, 20, was identified as a suspect.

Clayton was subsequently arrested for manslaughter in connection with the death.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.