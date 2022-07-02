Sheriff’s office has been on the scene of a reported shooting in Derby for hours

Deputies have been on the scene of a reported shooting just southeast of McConnell Air Force Base for hours.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to the shooting at 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of South Rock, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor. A caller said he was shot several times, including in the “face, head and arms,” according to emergency communications, which indicated the shooting was at a house.

The sheriff’s office had not released details as of 11:30 a.m. Deputies are still on scene and have the area blocked off.

This story is developing and will be updated.