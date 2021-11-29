Sheriff’s office searches for family of LA man found shot to death in Fresno County

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the family of a Los Angeles man found shot to death in the city of San Joaquin.

Leonel Rodriguez, 28, was identified as the victim found Friday on the 8400 block of 6th Street.

According to sheriffs, at around 1 p.m. deputies received reports of an injured person lying down outside an apartment complex. Deputies arrived and found Rodriguez was unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives launched an investigation. According to detectives, a motive is unknown but the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Jessie Gloria at 559-600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.