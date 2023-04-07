Sheriff’s office searches for man wanted for lewd conduct with a minor. He may be in Boise

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has a warrant for his arrest on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct. Officials said he may be in Boise.

Akob Michael Rogers, 36, is wanted for lewd and lascivious conduct, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Idaho law defines lewd and lascivious conduct as sexual acts with a child under 16.

Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman by phone that Rogers often frequents Boise and Garden Valley, where his last known address is.

Turner said the county is working with the Boise Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and arrest Rogers.

The sheriff’s office said he could be driving a 2008 gray Chevy Tahoe with license plate number 6B-32326.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boise County Sheriff’s Office at 208-392-4411.

