Sheriff’s office seeks help to ID group that drew swastika in Sundance lifthouse

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying several people believed to have vandalized a chairlift at Sundance Mountain Resort in June, drawing racist graffiti in the lifthouse.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video Wednesday of 10 people on the Outlaw Mid-Station Lift, which is about three-quarters up the Outlaw Express, one of Sundance’s main chairlifts.

Segments of the video, which was dated June 9, showed several young people, both male and female, pushing various buttons on the lift and shooting a fire extinguisher into a garbage bin.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the sheriff’s department, said the suspects destroyed two fire extinguishers and drew a swastika inside the lift cabin.

The suspects are also believed to have burglarized a cabin roughly 200 yards away, causing an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.

It’s unclear why investigators are now asking for the public’s help, roughly five months after the vandalism. According to Cannon, the resort discovered the damage the day after it happened.

