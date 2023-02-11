Sheriff’s Office: Shasta Lake man stabbed in bed

A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion she stabbed a man sleeping in his Shasta Lake home last Thursday afternoon, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the 1500 block of Akrich Street after they received a report the man was stabbed at 1:13 p.m., according to Sgt. Thomas Fleming at the sheriff’s office’s Shasta Lake Station.

A woman at the residence told deputies an unknown woman entered her home and stabbed her husband, then left on foot.

They found the man alive, still in bed in the living room, Fleming said in his report. He had at least two stab wounds in his forearm and back. He received first aid on site, then was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

A neighbor described a woman sitting in a black passenger car outside the couple’s residence before law enforcement arrived, Fleming said. Deputies found a possible connection between the son of the man stabbed and the owner of the car, Stacy Jacobsen.

Jacobsen had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest, he said.

Sheriff’s deputies launched a search for the car, working in tandem with the California Highway Patrol’s Northern Division Air Operations.

Shortly after the search began, police dispatchers in Redding received reports a woman was driving erratically in a car matching Jacobsen’s.

Redding Police officers spotted the car in the Churn Creek Road area.

When they tried to get her to pull over, Jacobsen refused and lead police on a pursuit to her home, Fleming reported. She pulled into her garage, then surrendered to police “without incident.”

Redding police turned Jacobsen over to Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies, who took her into custody.

Jacobsen was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Shasta County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said. “Additional charges are pending.”

Bail was set at $500,000.

More:Redding man leads authorities on chase, swims across Sacramento River before being arrested

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Sheriff’s Office: Shasta Lake man stabbed in bed