Sheriff’s office stretching resources to take over patrol of local village suspending police dept.

In just days, a small Clark County community will lose its police force.

As News Center 7 reported earlier this week, South Vienna is suspending its police department. The village said it couldn’t hire or keep the police officers necessary to keep the department running.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spent his day in Clark County talking to a Clark County Sheriff's Office Major about the change and reasons their office has also had issues with staffing in recent years.

In its replacement, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be stretching its resources to help patrol the community, a process they began back in April but will completely take over in January. A deputy will be assigned to the village for 40 hours a week.

“Just because it says 40 hours a week doesn’t mean they’re not going to be patrolling if there (are) issues,” Chuck Comp, of South Vienna, said.