Sheriff’s Office video shows deputies firing 10 times as woman resisted arrest in Rancho Cordova

Two Sacramento County deputies fired 10 times at a woman searching for her lost dog who also is accused of trying to run over deputies with her vehicle, according to body-worn video of the incident released by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office released the footage, as well as photos and 911 calls into the Nov. 20 incident, in which two deputies — on patrol for the Rancho Cordova Police Department — fired their service weapons at Kyrieanna Liles. The 24-year-old is accused of breaking into a backyard in search of her dog. The Sheriff’s Office is contracted to provide policing services for the city of Rancho Cordova.

On Nov. 20, a couple called the Sheriff’s Office saying a woman broke into their backyard to steal her dog. The callers reported the subject had a butcher knife, according to the video posted online by the Sheriff’s Office.

“And I was like, ‘What the heck?” the male homeowner said in the video when he saw the woman, later identified as Liles, had a knife.

Sheriff’s deputies got a description from the homeowners and went looking for the subject, according to the video. The deputies found Liles sitting in a car on Malaga Way and asked her to get out of the car, the video shows.

“I’m sorry, I am not doing this right now,” Liles said when asked to get out of her white Dodge Challenger. “I’m going through a lot.”

Liles refused to comply and a deputy began pulling at her arm to get her out of the vehicle. Video shows Liles resisting before she began driving the vehicle across the lawn, toward a deputy.

In a video of body-worn camera footage released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy is seen drawing his service firearm as a woman flees deputies on Nov. 20 on Malaga Way in Rancho Cordova. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies fired a total of 10 shots as Kyrieanna Liles drove away during the incident. Liles suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was later charged with resisting arrest and assault on an officer. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

One sheriff’s deputy — a six-year law enforcement officer — then fired seven times at Liles, the video shows. Another deputy, a peace officer since 2021, also shot three times at her as she drove away, according to the video.

Liles evaded deputies and was spotted on Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road, west of Mather Field Road. Sheriff’s deputies pulled her over and ordered her to get out of the car.

She eventually complied, raising her hands behind her head and sitting on the roadway, according to the video. The video then shows deputies rushing to Lilies and forcing her into a prone position — one deputy restrained her hands while another secured her feet.

Liles was taken to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. She was charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Liles pleaded not guilty at her Nov. 22 arraignment.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t completed its internal investigation to determine if the deputies complied with department policy. As is routine, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office also will determine if deputies broke the law by firing their weapons.