Sheriff’s office wants to speak with people who saw fight with Wichita police and teens

Sheriff’s officers are looking to speak with people who saw the altercation between two Wichita police officers and two teenagers at a south Wichita roller rink on New Year’s Eve.

Both officers were off duty and working security at Roller City when the fracas happened. Security cameras at the roller rink were not working, but some of the altercation was caught on a cellphone. The widely shared video showed a male officer throwing hard punches, pushing and pepper spraying a 16-year-old boy. That officer has been put on desk duty during the investigation.

“After a preliminary review of the evidence, including the phone recording, we’ve determined several witnesses to the incident didn’t provide a statement to law enforcement,” the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. “We are asking that any individual who witnessed the incident, or citizen who knows of someone who witnessed the incident please contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316 660-5300.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case to remove any conflict of interest.

The video has led to an outcry from community members, including the parents of the boy and 15-year-old girl involved in the incident. The girl’s mother and others spoke to the city council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Tracey Mason, a member of the Cedric Lofton task force who runs a boxing gym geared toward at-risk youth, said the Wichita officer used excessive force on the 16-year-old.

“I would love to have that officer monster as a boxer in my gym because he got some good haymakers,” The Eagle previously reported Mason saying.

The owner of the roller rink said the fight happened after the girl demanded a refund and then threatened staff. Police said the girl tried to hit an officer after she was asked to leave. Police tried to take the girl into custody when the boy got involved and reportedly struck one of the officers in the back of the head, police said.

The video showed the male officer on top of the boy when he threw punches from over his head. He then shoved the boy up against the wall and flung him across the lobby. The officer then pepper-sprayed the boy while he was in a defensive stance.

During the video, the female officer is on top of the girl.

The girl was booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake Center on suspicion of one count of assault, battery of a law enforcement officer and ordinance violation for aggressive and harassing contact. The boy was booked on suspicion of one count of battery of a law enforcement officer and two counts of obstruction.