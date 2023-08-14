Sheriff’s office warns residents of scam jury duty calls in Union County

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an increase in scam calls.

According to the sheriff’s office, the most common scam they have seen is a jury duty call where con artists call and attempt to defraud the resident by asking for money to avoid being arrested for missing a jury duty session.

The scammers will normally ask for the money to be sent through a payment app like Venmo or Zelle and may even ask for prepaid gift cards.

Deputies are urging residents not to give out any personal information to these con artists and have informed the community that their office will never ask for money over the phone.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

