Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting began as a domestic violence call

Police crime scene

The incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting near Mount Shasta began as a domestic violence call and a man pointing a gun at this own head.

Siskiyou County sheriff's deputies and Mount Shasta police were called to the 2600 block of Sean Way, near Mount Shasta shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to sheriff's officials.

There had been a reported domestic violence incident at a home there, officers said.

When law enforcement arrived, they found Darin E. Klep, 57, of Mount Shasta in the backyard of a home and holding a handgun to his head, officials said.

Officers attempted to persuade Klep to put down the gun.

"An SCSO (Siskiyou County) deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation with Mr. Klep by initiating a conversation with him. Mr. Klep was encouraged to put down the firearm, and numerous attempts were made to defuse and resolve the situation," sheriff's officials said in a news release posted on Facebook.

While officers were talking with Klep, he pointed the gun at police and deputies, who opened fire on him, officials said.

Medical aid was provided to Klep and he was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta, where he was declared dead, officials said.

The county's Critical Incident Team (CIT) is investigating the shooting. The team consists of the sheriff’s office, Yreka Police Department, Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office, Weed Police Department, Mount Shasta Police Department, Etna Police Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

But because the sheriff's office and Mount Shasta Police Department were involved in the shooting, the two agencies are not investigating the case, sheriff's officials said.

