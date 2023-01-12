Sheriff’s officials conduct livestock road enforcement in the High Desert

4
Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·1 min read
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported the results of a recent livestock road enforcement conducted along Highways 395 and 58 in the High Desert.
Enforcement was conducted on Wednesday with help from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Rural Crime Task Force and the Sheriff’s Rangers. The enforcement focused on stopping and identifying livestock violations and inspecting cattle and documents, to locate and recover stolen cattle.

During the enforcement, 18 transport vehicles were contacted and inspected. During the inspections, 16 Livestock Transportation Reports were issued. All stops and inspections were conducted following the Department of Food and Agricultural guidelines, sheriff's officials said.

In 2022, there was a reported 22% increase in cattle theft throughout California, with an estimated loss of $1.45 million.

Investigators believe many of the stolen cattle are being transported out of state.

In the county, Hwy. 395 runs north through Hesperia, Victorville and Adelanto, and crosses Hwy. 58 as it continues toward Johannesburg in Kern County. Hwy. 58 begins near Boron in Kern County and run east toward Lenwood.

Theft deterrent

The California Department of Food and Agriculture stated that road enforcement activities have been mandated through the California legislature by the livestock industry to deter theft.

Sections in the California Food and Agricultural Code give all peace officers the authority to stop any vehicle hauling cattle or horses for an investigation.

Additionally, the detection and enforcement of the code sections enacted to protect the livestock industry, which can be evidenced by the paperwork required to accompany the load.

The violations consist of misdemeanors and felonies, according to the state.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s officials conduct livestock road enforcement in High Desert

