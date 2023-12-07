Sheriff’s officials identify sergeant shot twice by suspect in Victorville

The identity of the sheriff’s sergeant who was shot twice during a shootout with a suspect less than a week ago in Victorville has been released. The officer was released from the hospital and is recovering at home

On Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department identified the wounded deputy as Sgt. Shane Andersen.

Andersen was shot by Jorge Cardenas, of Ontario, on Dec. 1 at an ARCO on the corner of Amethyst and Bear Valley roads.

During the incident, Andersen returned gunfire and fatally shot Cardenas, sheriff’s officials stated.

Andersen has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to authorities.

“I am grateful Sgt. Andersen was not seriously injured but incidents like this remind us of the dangers our deputies face each day,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said following the deadly incident.

The shooting

At 1:43 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the report of a man with a gun at the ARCO gas station, sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that a woman reported that Cardenas, later identified as her boyfriend, had a gun. The woman had locked herself inside the bathroom of the gas station, police said.

Andersen, who was working retail crime suppression in Victorville, responded to the call and was the first officer on scene, Dicus stated.

Andersen approached Cardenas outside of the business.

Cardenas ran into the store, turned, and pointed a gun at Andersen as he approached the entrance. Cardenas then opened gunfire, hitting Andersen twice in one leg, Dicus said.

Andersen returned gunfire, which killed Cardenas, Dicus said.

The deputy was wearing a body-worn camera and cameras at the scene also recorded the incident, according to Discus.

Andersen was airlifted to Loma Linda medical center for treatment.

Dicus said there has been an uptick in violence against law enforcement officials. In the last year, lethal force encounters by sheriff’s deputies have increased to two a month, according to the sheriff.

In his 31-year career, Discus said he’s never seen so many officer-involved shootings in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Justin Applegate with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

