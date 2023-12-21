Sheriff’s officials investigate death of woman inmate with serious medical issues

An San Bernardino County inmate with serious medical issues was transported from a sheriff’s detention center to a hospital where she later died, according to authorities.

Dianna Newton, 34, of Yucca Valley, was identified as the inmate who died.

At 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, West Valley Detention Center deputies found Newton unresponsive in her cell. Jail medical staff attempted to treat the woman while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Newton was taken to a hospital, where she later died, authorities reported.

Newton was arrested on Oct. 28, in the Morongo Basin on suspicion of arson, police stated.

Upon her initial booking, it was discovered Newton suffered from multiple serious medical issues. She remained in custody and received medical treatment throughout her incarceration, sheriff’s officials stated.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Newton’s death is urged to contact the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s officials investigate death of ill woman inmate from