Sheriff’s officials recover smuggled drugs at Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center

Law enforcement officials recovered weapons and contraband at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center operated by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The items were found Jan. 6, during a facility-wide search of the inmate housing facility, situated on 9 acres in Devore. The property, which consists of three inmate-housing facilities, is the county’s primary facility for housing both men and women awaiting trial or sentencing or both.

The search was conducted by jail staff, the San Bernardino County Probation Department, the sheriff's department’s narcotics division, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

During the search, the probation department’s narcotic detection dogs were alerted to the presence of drugs within several pieces of U.S. mail intended for inmates. The police dogs were also alerted to the presence of drugs inside the inmate housing unit, police said.

The investigation is ongoing pending further analysis to determine the type and quantity of illegal drugs recovered, sheriff’s officials stated.

Detention staff continue to combat the smuggling of drugs into its correctional facilities, sheriff's officials stated. Using drug detection dogs and advanced investigation techniques, the detention staff has successfully intercepted multiple attempts to bring illegal substances into county jails and state prisons.

“These efforts are crucial in maintaining the safety and security of both staff and inmates, as well as preventing the spread of drug-related issues and overdoses within the facilities,” sheriff’s officials stated. “The detention staff remains committed to staying vigilant in their efforts to keep our jails drug-free and will continue to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal.”

Drugs in jail facilities

Over the years, sheriff's officials have seized drugs and illegal items at several of its jail facilities.

In April, a deputy at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino conducted a security sweep of the outside recreational yard of the jail facility.

During that time, the deputy located a handball that was altered to conceal narcotics, according to sheriff’s officials

The handball contained one gram of suspected heroin, five grams of suspected methamphetamine, four grams of suspected marijuana, and two suboxone strips.

In May, 28-year-old Raymond Sandoval was arrested after authorities discovered drugs inside the sheriff’s Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

Deputies conducted a search of a housing unit inside the jail and located suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s officials recover smuggled drugs at Glen Helen facility