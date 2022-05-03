Sheriff’s officials searching for runaway 15-year-old Apple Valley girl Zoe Gilliam

Sheriff’s officials are searching for runaway Zoe Gilliam, 15, who was last seen by her family on Friday in Apple Valley.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a runaway teen, who was last seen by her family on Friday in Apple Valley.

The missing girl is Zoe Gilliam, 15, who authorities described as weighing 145 pounds, standing 5-feet 8-inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gilliam was last seen by her family around 6:45 a.m. on Friday in the 14000 block of Kiowa Road, between Highway 18 and Rancherias Road.

She was reportedly seen at Granite Hills High School.

Her mother discovered that she ran away at approximately 2 p.m. Gilliam was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, light blue jeans, red vans, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy McMillan at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

