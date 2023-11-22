Sheriff’s officials seek the public's help in finding missing Sovann Tep, 76, who was last seen walking away from his home in Adelanto on Monday, Nov. 20.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that 76-year-old Sovann Tep was last seen on Monday, Nov. 20 in the 14000 block of Palm Court.

The area is located north of Palmdale Road/Highway 18 and west of Hwy. 395.

Tep is described by police as an Asian man, who may have undiagnosed dementia. He’s 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved button-up shirt, a green sweater, light blue pants, an off-white bucket-style hat, a red scarf, and white walking shoes

Anyone with information on Tep’s whereabouts is asked by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective Z. Vogel at the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800 or zvogel@sbcsd.org.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s officials seek public’s help in finding missing Adelanto man