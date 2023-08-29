Sheriff’s officials target Apple Valley, Victorville during recent Operation Consequences

Sheriff’s deputies target Apple Valley and Victorville during recent Operation Consequences crime suppression activities.

During the week ending August 25, San Bernardino County investigators served 19 search warrants and many felony arrests at the following locations:

24200 Block of Cahuilla Road, Apple Valley

16200 Block of Kasota Court, Apple Valley

11400 Block of Saratoga Road, Appley Valley

13700 Block of Mimosa Road, Victorville

15000 Block of Bluffside Lane, Victorville

14300 Block of Mojave Lane, Victorville

15900 Block of Condor Road, Victorville

16500 Block of Green Tree Boulevard, Victorville

16100 Block of Tawney Ridge Lane, Victorville

16200 Block of Green Hill Drive, Victorville

15600 Block of La Paz Drive, Victorville

15700 Block of Meseta Road, Victorville

4700 Block of N Mayfield Avenue, San Bernardino

600 Block of Fairway Avenue, San Bernardino

500 Block of East Second Street, Rialto

Sheriff’s officials target Apple Valley, Victorville and Inland Empire cities during recent Operation Consequences crime suppression activities.

At the locations, authorities also seized 12 firearms, two of which were unserialized ghost guns. In addition, investigators located and seized nearly two pounds of drugs.

Operation Consequences was conducted by:

Sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division.

Sheriff’s specialized enforcement division.

Multiple sheriff’s patrol stations.

County probation department.

California Highway Patrol.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Operation Consequences will continue to focus on targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks in the High Desert and throughout the county.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Authorities target Victor Valley during Operation Consequences