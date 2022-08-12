Sheriff: One arrested following early Thursday morning shooting in Quinlan

Aug. 11—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following statement concerning a reported early Thursday morning shooting in Quinlan:

On August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:20 a.m., the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call that someone heard gun shots outside their residence on Private Road 3801 in Quinlan. When the individual went out to investigate, they observed a victim with gunshot wounds to the leg area.

When deputies arrived it was determined that a 22 year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Deputies on scene determined through statements from the victim and witnesses that there was an altercation that took place between the victim and the suspect in this incident. The suspect, a 20 year old Quinlan man was identified, located and taken into custody by Hunt County Sheriff's Deputies. This suspect was booked into the Hunt County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The victim of this shooting was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Terry Jones would like to thank his deputies, investigators and the Quinlan Police Department for their quick response and hard work on this incident.