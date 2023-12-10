Sheriff: One dead in Oneonta house explosion, fire

Dec. 10—The Otsego County Sheriff's Department said a person died in a Saturday night house explosion and fire in Oneonta.

The area is currently under investigation. The cause of the explosion has not been determined yet.

According to a media release from the sheriff, the Otsego County 911 Center began receiving multiple 911 calls about 5:28 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, reporting an explosion and residential structure fire on Richards Avenue in the town of Oneonta. The Oneonta Fire Department and several mutual aid departments responded. They found "multiple residential structures with severe damage and an active structure fire," the release said.

Police and firefighters evacuated people from the area.

Once the fire was extinguished, the release said, an occupant of one of the residences was found dead. A neighboring resident received medical attention for minor injuries sustained during the explosion.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control will be the lead agency for an investigation of the incident, assisted by investigators from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.

Additional assistance was provided on the scene by the New York State Police, Oneonta City Police Department, Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, Otsego County Ambulance, Oneonta Fire Department and members of the Laurens, Otego, Milford, Franklin, Schenevus, West Oneonta, and Worcester Fire Departments.

Town of Oneonta Supervisor Randal Mowers declared a local state of emergency Saturday night.

According to a news release, the affected area includes all properties within the area bounded by Winney Hill Road to the west, Blanchard Avenue and Butler Street to the north, Jackson Avenue, Madison Avenue and Murdock Avenue to the east and Chestnut Street to the south.

There is currently no access to the area, except through Richards Avenue by Dante's Pizza. Residents are being escorted to their homes by emergency management personnel and a representative from NYSEG to clear the house before entering.