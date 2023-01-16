Sheriff: One person killed after stolen SUV involved in Osceola County crash

One person was killed when a stolen is dead after a stolen SUV crashed into another car while fleeing from deputies.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home near Davenport for complaints of several people fighting in the streets just after 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a large party with over 150 young people and adults.

As deputies began breaking up the crowd, a deputy noticed a Range Rover SUV, with an expired tag.

When the deputy went to notify the driver of the expired plate, the driver refused to roll down his window to talk to the deputy.

Investigators say the SUV driver rammed into the deputy’s cruiser and drove away.

After learning that the SUV had been stolen deputies began to pursue the SUV into neighboring Osceola County.

During the pursuit as the SUV approached a four-way stop on Marigold Avenue, the driver passed several cars and drove into the intersection hitting another car, and killing the driver.

After the crash investigators said, at least three suspects jumped out of the SUV and began running from deputies.

Deputies were able to catch up to the suspects and all three were taken into custody.

Alaric McFarlane, Angel Rosello and Jarquez Page, were arrested and face numerous felony charges.

Deputies said they found a weapon inside the vehicle which was reported stolen from Martin County in 2022.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said this type of crime is becoming all too familiar.

“We are seeing it over and over across Central Florida, where a group of criminals gets together, drug trafficking, guns and stolen vehicles, and then resists and fights the police,” Judd said.

At this time, deputies said the Range Rover was stolen in Sept. 2022 and a rifle was found inside.

