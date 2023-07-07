Sheriff: One suspect arrested in pursuits, one sought

Jul. 7—The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department announced Friday a suspect was in custody in connection with two recent vehicle pursuits involving deputies.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Samuel Allen Denmon, 38, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 10300 block of Cow Creek Road. LCSD had appealed to the public for help locating Denmon earlier Thursday, and the arrest came in response to a tip Denmon was in the area.

"Deputies arrived and began searching and ultimately surrounded a house, made contact with the resident and then gained entry," Calhoun said. "Denmon was taken into custody without incident."

Denmon faces two counts of felony eluding in a motor vehicle. The first count stems from a pursuit that took place on July 1, and the second count is from a pursuit Thursday morning, he said.

"Deputies had been out looking for him when he was spotted in a vehicle," Calhoun said of the Thursday pursuit. "He fled, ultimately driving up a pipeline off Old Eighth St. Road, where the vehicle became stuck."

LCSD is continuing to search for 24-year-old Anastasia Rae Nicholas. Nicholas is believed to have been in the vehicle with Denmon during the July 1 pursuit and may have been involved in Thursday's pursuit as well, Calhoun said.

Anyone with information about Nicholas' whereabouts is asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

