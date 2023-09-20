Sheriff: Oneonta man possessed forged check

Sep. 20—The Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Oneonta man who tried to cash a stolen check.

According to a media release, an investigation revealed Kevin E. Nightingale, 43, tried to pass a check that had been reported stolen with the intent to deceive bank personnel. A complaint was received by the Oneonta Police Department of a burglary that occurred in the city of Oneonta. During the course of the burglary, a check book had been stolen.

During the month of July, Nightingale possessed a check from the stolen check book and attempted to utter the check at a bank in the town of Oneonta, the release said. He was located by the Oneonta Police Department Aug. 31. He was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony and petit larceny. He was sent to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment.

