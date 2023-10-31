Sheriff’s Operation Consequences program targets crime in Victorville, Palm Springs area

During the latest round of Operation Consequences, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials made felony arrests, and seized firearms and drugs in Victorville and the Palm Springs area.

The latest round of Operation Consequences included crime suppression activity in Victorville and the Palm Springs area.

During the week ending Oct. 27, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported making nine felony arrests, with investigators seizing 49 pounds of methamphetamine, illegal drugs, and 17 firearms, which included three ghost guns.

The operation was conducted in the following county locations:

18400 Block of Bear Valley Road, Victorville

13600 Block of Arroyo Drive, Victorville

15800 Block of Mojave Drive, Victorville

16100 Block of Tawney Ridge Lane, Victorville

800 Block of East Hospitality Lane, San Bernardino

200 Block of East Fourth Street, San Bernardino

1900 Block of North G Street, San Bernardino

Additionally, in the 73500 Block of Station Drive in Thousand Palms and 1200 Block of East Paseo El Mirador in Palm Springs, both located in Riverside County.

During the latest round of Operation Consequences, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials made felony arrests, and seized firearms and drugs in Victorville and the Palm Springs area.

The operation was carried out by the sheriff's gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from various patrol stations.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Operation Consequences will continue to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms throughout the country, sheriff’s officials stated.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s Operation Consequences program targets crime in Victorville