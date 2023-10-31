Sheriff’s Operation Consequences program targets crime in Victorville, Palm Springs area
The latest round of Operation Consequences included crime suppression activity in Victorville and the Palm Springs area.
During the week ending Oct. 27, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported making nine felony arrests, with investigators seizing 49 pounds of methamphetamine, illegal drugs, and 17 firearms, which included three ghost guns.
The operation was conducted in the following county locations:
18400 Block of Bear Valley Road, Victorville
13600 Block of Arroyo Drive, Victorville
15800 Block of Mojave Drive, Victorville
16100 Block of Tawney Ridge Lane, Victorville
800 Block of East Hospitality Lane, San Bernardino
200 Block of East Fourth Street, San Bernardino
1900 Block of North G Street, San Bernardino
Additionally, in the 73500 Block of Station Drive in Thousand Palms and 1200 Block of East Paseo El Mirador in Palm Springs, both located in Riverside County.
The operation was carried out by the sheriff's gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from various patrol stations.
Operation Consequences will continue to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms throughout the country, sheriff’s officials stated.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s Operation Consequences program targets crime in Victorville