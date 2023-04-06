Sheriff Orvis Campbell honored for work on behalf of children

Tuscarawas County commissioners have proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pictured are Commissioner Greg Ress (Left); Commissioner Kristin Zemis; Nichole John of Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services, holding the leash of Alexa, a facility dog; Mandy Willett, executive director of Noah's Hope Child Advocacy Center; Lt. Adam Fisher of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office; and Commissioner Chris Abbuhl.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Sheriff Orvis Campbell is the recipient of this year's Voice of All Children Award.

He was honored at Monday's commissioners meeting. Campbell was unable to attend, so the award was accepted by Lt. Adam Fisher of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

Last year's winner: Barb Limbacher honored for work on behalf of abused children

"Sheriff Campbell has demonstrated decades of unwavering support for marginalized and victimized children," Mandy Willett, executive director of Noah's Hope Child Advocacy Center, said in presenting the award. "He has relentlessly worked to make children and families safe in the community through law enforcement efforts. He is on numerous boards and participates in several organizations to support children."

He is involved with Noah's Hope and the TUFF (Tuscarawas United-Feeding our Future) Bags program, which help feeds food insecure children.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell

Fisher noted that children are a top priority of the sheriff.

"He is overly humbled and does not feel that he is deserving of this award," Fisher said. "That was one thing that he communicated to me multiple times but I can't disagree more. I think he is deserving of the award. He goes above and beyond."

Calls related to abuse and neglect down slightly

Willett and Nichole John of Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services also gave commissioners an update on child abuse/neglect cases in the county in 2022.

Last year, John's agency received 1,594 calls related to abuse, neglect and dependency. She said that was down slightly from 2021.

The agency conducted 378 investigations in 2022, with 600 adults and 690 children involved in those investigations. There was also a 16% increase in children placed in foster care, with 86 children being placed.

Of the cases Job & Family Services investigated, 66% were related to drug or alcohol use, domestic violence or sexual abuse, John said.

Noah's Hope served 59 children in 2022, Willett said. Of those children, all but six were victims of sexual abuse. Four were victims of physical abuse and two were witnesses to domestic violence.

Story continues

Commissioners have proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Orvis Campbell receives Voice of All Children Award.