Sheriff: Osceola County deputy arrested after aiding suspect accused of sexual contact with minor

A deputy in Osceola County has been arrested on several serious charges, according to officials.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was arrested for “abusing his access to law enforcement databases and aiding a suspect who was accused of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.”

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to share more details.

Channel 9 will have a crew at Lopez’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

