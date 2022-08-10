Sheriff: Osceola parents charged with killing 6-year-old child, abusing their 5 other children

Osceola County deputies said they arrested parents after they killed their 6-year-old child.

Deputies said the parents are also charged with abusing five their 5 other children.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is planning to release more details at a news conference at 3 p.m.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

