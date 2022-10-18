Sheriff: Over $150,000 theft operation includes items from Home Depot, Lowe's, Target

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office badge

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from Denny's Jewelry and Pawn in Arden and charged 14 people with organized retail theft, a felony, according to an Oct. 18 news release.

No one working at the pawn shop has been charged, BCSO spokesperson Aaron Sarver said in an email.

Items recovered largely came from Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Sportsman's Warehouse locations in Buncombe County, the release says.

The Sheriff has not finalized an estimated cost of the recovered items yet, but it will “significantly exceed” an original estimate of $125,000 to $150,000, the release says.

“This remains an active investigation with multiple detectives at the Sheriff’s Office focused solely on this organized theft ring. This will likely take weeks to complete as we continue to gather additional information,” Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Angie Tullis said in a statement with the release.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Police: Over $150K theft operation includes Home Depot, Lowe's, Target